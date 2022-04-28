Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

