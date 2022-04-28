British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 640 ($8.16) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. British Land has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

