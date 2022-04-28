Brokerages Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $536.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.81 million and the highest is $540.79 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $370.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCO opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

