Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will post $93.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $97.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $384.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

