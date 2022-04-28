Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will announce $945.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $997.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of HST opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

