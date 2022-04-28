Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

