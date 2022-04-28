Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will report $132.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.13 million. Q2 posted sales of $116.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $578.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $579.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $686.74 million, with estimates ranging from $684.84 million to $689.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

