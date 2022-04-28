Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.14. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $11.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 9.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mosaic by 514.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

