Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $98.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.46 million to $99.45 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $88.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $468.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.72 million to $471.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $495.14 million, with estimates ranging from $495.13 million to $495.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

