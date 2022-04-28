Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of ($2.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

WKHS opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 over the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 988,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 416,453 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

