Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $744.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will post sales of $744.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $696.78 million to $791.50 million. CAE posted sales of $706.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NYSE CAE opened at $25.80 on Thursday. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 13.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of CAE by 700.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CAE by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

