Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to announce $33.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $38.03 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $13.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $139.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 4.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

