Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $19.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.12 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.61.

AMGN opened at $248.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after buying an additional 984,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

