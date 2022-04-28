Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.03.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$156.41.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$155.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$160.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$158.92. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$108.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Insiders have sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,109 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.