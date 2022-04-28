Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crane Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

