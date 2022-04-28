Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deutsche Börse AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Börse in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($197.85) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.86.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.