Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hydro One Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.96.

TSE:H opened at C$35.51 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.09. The firm has a market cap of C$21.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.12.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.