Brokers Issue Forecasts for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,175,000 after acquiring an additional 583,601 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $18,223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

