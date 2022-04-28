Brokers Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on T. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.09.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$32.67 on Thursday. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.36 and a one year high of C$34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 104.18%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

