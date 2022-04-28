Brokers Offer Predictions for Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.05. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$9.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$249.30 million for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

