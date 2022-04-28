Brokers Offer Predictions for Elastic’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Elastic in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek expects that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. Elastic has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.