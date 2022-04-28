Brokers Offer Predictions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

