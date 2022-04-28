Brokers Offer Predictions for Hydro One Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. CSFB cut Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.96.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.12. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$29.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.09.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.