Brokers Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

