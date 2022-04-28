Brokers Set Expectations for AT&T Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

T stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

