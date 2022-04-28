Brokers Set Expectations for EnLink Midstream, LLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

NYSE ENLC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 29.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,584,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 586,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 10.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 30.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 98.7% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,026,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,749 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,410,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 127,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

