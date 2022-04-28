Brokers Set Expectations for Interfor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $7.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.59. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2022 earnings at $16.41 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$23.30 and a twelve month high of C$44.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.76.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

