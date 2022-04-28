Brokers Set Expectations for Northern Trust Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 94,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

