Brokers Set Expectations for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

