Brokers Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 396,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.