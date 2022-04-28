Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKD opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 124.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

