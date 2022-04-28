Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

BIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after buying an additional 1,851,562 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,693,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

