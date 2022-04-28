BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. BRP posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

