Brunswick Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

NYSE BC opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.