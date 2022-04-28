Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion.
BC opened at $74.53 on Thursday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.63.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.29.
In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2,072.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
