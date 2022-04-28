Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion.

BC opened at $74.53 on Thursday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.29.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2,072.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

