BTIG Research Trims Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price to $35.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

