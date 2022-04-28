Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Bunge by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,657,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

