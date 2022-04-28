Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.96) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

