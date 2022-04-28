Business First Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of BFST opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $463.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Barclays PLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

