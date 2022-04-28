Butterfly Network (BFLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $699.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.48. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins bought 500,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,737 shares of company stock worth $878,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

