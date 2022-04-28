C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRW. Barclays reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

