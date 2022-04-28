C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $129,756,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,783,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

