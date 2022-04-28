Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $51 EPS for the current fiscal year and $59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,281.00 on Thursday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,277.19 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,452.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,610.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cable One by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cable One by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cable One by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

