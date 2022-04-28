Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $161.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s Q1 performance was driven by strength across all segments owing to healthy demand for the company’s diversified product portfolio. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. In 2021, Cadence introduced 13 new products, including Cadence Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio and Allegro X. The company is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like hyperscale computing, 5G, and autonomous driving along with strength in the semiconductor end-market. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, higher costs related to research and development as well as headcount additions are likely to dent margins in the near term. Supply chain disruptions, stiff competition in simulation market and forex volatility are other added concerns.”

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $153.41 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at $100,956,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $225,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.