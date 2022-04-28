Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

