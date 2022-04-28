California Resources (CRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CRC opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $2,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,183,377 shares of company stock valued at $55,836,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

