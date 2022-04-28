Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.