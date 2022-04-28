Calyxt (CLXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Calyxt to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLXT opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 316.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

