Cambium Networks (CMBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $408.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cambium Networks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

