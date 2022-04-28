Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

CAC opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

